Uttar Pradesh seeks more details from Yeida on draft Master Plan 2041

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought a report from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Master Plan-2041 detailing the green area, and also the total area that will be notified for development, said officials in the know of the matter on Friday. Yeida, on January 29, 2024, had discussed and approved the draft Master Plan 2041, which has details of the development planning that is to take place in the region along the 165km long Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida to Agra. Later, it sent the draft master plan to the UP government for a final approval. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Senior officials said the state government will approve the Master Plan 2041 once Yeida sends a report with all details sought.

Yeida on January 29, 2024, discussed and approved the draft Master Plan 2041, which has details of the development planning that is to take place in the region along the 165km long Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida to Agra. Subsequently, Yeida sent the draft master plan to the Uttar Pradesh government for a final approval.

“After studying the Master Plan 2041, the state government sought a report about the details of the green area, and also the exact details of the total area that will be notified for development. We will send the details sought in one week. Once these details are sent, the state government is likely to approve the plan,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The state government sought from Yeida details regarding area in hectares, that the authority has earmarked for development of residential, industrial, commercial and green areas, among other categories. After the master plan is approved, Yeida will notify the areas.

Once notified, the area in question will be reserved for the well-planned development around the upcoming greenfield Noida international airport, and the same area will not be used for any other purpose, said officials. Also, Yeida will start acquiring land for development purposes as per the rules, and then start allotting the same to businessmen or individuals, said officials.

Once the Master Plan 2041 is approved, it will enable Yeida to develop a logistics park in Aligarh, Heritage City in Mathura and other urban areas in Gautam Budh Nagar and Bulandshahr, said officials.

Yeida has proposed to develop a world-class business cluster with a 500 hectare park similar to New York’s Central Park, an ‘Aerotropolis’ on the lines of New Delhi’s Aerocity, and an ‘Olympic City’ on the floodplains of river Yamuna.

Yeida has also proposed to accommodate a human population 4.17 million by 2041 in the urban clusters to be developed under the master plan. In order to cater to this population, Yeida aims to build 800,000 homes, develop 1,600 hectares of commercial space and 10,000 hectares of industrial land, among others.

“As per the master plan, we will develop Aerotropolis on 10,600 hectares, including the 5,500 hectares earmarked for the greenfield airport. Aerotropolis will be a multimodal commercial zone having corporate suites for the business meetings, support services, retail, airline services and hotels under one roof. However the specific land usages in the Master Plan 2041 will be finalised only once the state government approves it,” said Singh.