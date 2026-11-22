Noida: Days after a 23-year-old biker was severely injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him near the Parthala roundabout, police on Friday said they have filed an FIR. According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 6am on November 15 (Photo for representation) more

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 6am on November 15 when Rahul Sharma was riding his motorcycle towards the Parthala roundabout from Char Murti. Sharma’s father, who filed the FIR, alleged that the driver fled the spot immediately.

A passerby spotted Sharma and alerted the police emergency helpline 112 and he was taken to a private hospital in Gaur City 2, the FIR stated.

“My son has suffered serious injuries to his stomach, mouth, legs and other parts of his body,” Sharma’s father said in the FIR.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved and establish the sequence of events leading up to the accident.

“We are still investigating the case. Rahul was travelling early in the morning and may have stopped to take a phone call, he had even got off his motorcycle. A vehicle appears to have hit him from behind, causing his injuries. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to understand exactly what happened. As of now, we have not been able to identify the vehicle,” said the investigating officer, requesting anonymity.

The officer added that police have not yet been able to record the victim’s statement as he remains hospitalised.

The case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others, where grievous hurt is caused) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, police said.