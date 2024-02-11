Video alleging neighbours’ harassment surfaces in Gzb woman’s suicide case

A 40-year-old woman who died by suicide in Ghaziabad over a week ago, leaving a suicide note on the wall of her house blaming her neighbours, also recorded a video a day before her death, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. The woman was found dead at her house on February 1, with a note on a wall containing the names of several neighbours. (Representative image)

The video was retrieved by the Ghaziabad police from the woman’s mobile phone, according to officers. In the video, the woman claimed harassment by several neighbours, they added.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The woman was found dead at her house on February 1, with a note on a wall containing the names of several neighbours, investigators said.

On February 2, the police registered a first information report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 (abetting suicide) against 11 neighbours.

According to a police officer linked to the ongoing investigation, the video is crucial to the investigation. It features the deceased woman and it is said to have been prepared a day before the incident.

“We are analysing the video and also taking statements from the neighbours. The neighbours include two persons who are in their late sixties. The handwriting of the note on the wall has also been sent for forensic analysis,” the officer added.

The police said that the names of neighbours are from seven families.

“Different CCTVs in the neighbourhood are being scanned to find out evidence of harassment by neighbours while their call details and locations are also getting traced to establish their role, if any,” the officer added.

In the FIR, the woman’s husband blamed their neighbours for physically and mentally harassing her, besides passing offensive remarks on her. He also mentioned of a previous complaint filed related to the matter.

“On March 3, 2023, an FIR was registered but the police in connivance with the suspect closed the case and filed a final report,” he alleged in the latest FIR. “As a result of this, my wife committed suicide and beforehand she wrote the names of responsible persons on the wall...,” he added.

Police officers said that the case is being investigated but nobody has been arrested so far.

“A detailed investigation is underway in the case and we are trying to find out evidence about the allegations against neighbours. An FIR has already been registered,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Kavi Nagar).

The police have clarified that an earlier FIR registered on March 3, 2023 was filed under IPC section (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) against neighbours but the police did not find any evidence, hence a final report was filed.

It is alleged that the deceased was upset about the case closure and took the drastic step.