Violent clash over drain leads to gunfight in Vijay Ngr, 11 held

The police arrested 11 people on Wednesday following a violent clash between two groups over the construction of a small drain in the Mirzapur locality, under the jurisdiction of the Vijay Nagar police station. The groups exchanged gunfire and pelted stones at each other, leaving one person injured, officials said. The 11 accused who were arrested on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

An FIR was registered the same day against 31 named individuals and 20-25 unidentified suspects under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, acts endangering life, and assault on public servants, police said. Provisions of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act were also invoked, they added.

“The groups had differences over the drainage’s slope, as each wanted it to suit their needs. The matter had already reached municipal authorities. On Tuesday evening, when the corporation began construction, both groups arrived, leading to an altercation that escalated into stone-pelting and gunfire,” said Rajesh Kumar, DCP, City Zone.

According to police, one faction was led by Ali Jaan, while the other was headed by Mohammad Aslam, both locals. A video has surfaced showing several men pelting stones and one individual firing a gun. “The video will be part of the investigation. Eleven people have been arrested, and efforts are underway to track down others involved,” the DCP added. The police said that they recovered an illegal .315 caliber weapon, a bag filled with stones, bricks and sticks. They also recovered two used .315 caliber cartridges and added that relevant sections of the Arms Act will surely be levied once further probe is initiated.

Amjad (full name with held by police), 20, sustained a gunshot wound during the clash and was rushed to the hospital. Police also reported that officers responding to the violence were attacked. Sub-inspector Raj Kumar and head constable Sonu Chaudhary were injured during the incident, they added.