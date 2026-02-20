Waiter injured in celebratory firing in Greater Noida village

Greater Noida: An 18-year-old waiter was injured after a bullet was allegedly fired during a celebratory firing at an engagement ceremony in a Greater Noida village on Wednesday night, police said. During the investigation, police found that the incident took place on Wednesday night during the engagement ceremony of Ankit Bhati, a resident of Bisrakh village, which was being held at his residence. A relative of the host family allegedly opened fire during the celebrations. (Representational image)

The victim, identified as Pushpendra (single name), was working at the function when he was struck in the stomach by a bullet allegedly fired during the celebrations. He was admitted to a nearby private hospital, which informed the police about the incident around midnight.

“The hospital informed us about this at around midnight, following which we rushed to the spot,” said K G Sharma, station house officer of Bisrakh police station.

Police officials said no arrests had been made so far.

“The main thing we know is that a person was firing shots during the function. A bullet hit the boy in the stomach. He has been admitted to the hospital. An FIR has been registered, and the person from whose weapon the bullet was fired has been identified,” said Rajendra Kumar Gautam, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

The suspect has been identified as Durgesh (single name), a relative of the host family, believed to be in his late 20s. Efforts are underway to arrest him, police added.

An FIR has been registered at the Bisrakh police station under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.