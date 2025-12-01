Waste to wildlife park ‘Jungle Trail’ comes up in Noida

Noida: People will be able to enjoy visiting a newly built waste-to-wildlife park -- Jungle Trail -- in Noida from Monday. Spread over 18-acre land near the Mahamaya Flyover in Sector 94, the park was under construction for nearly a year, said officials on Sunday. The motive is to connect visitors, especially kids and their parents, to a natural world where there are no cages, no cruelty, and no harm to the environment, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Developed on a fully barren piece of land, the park has been built with old motor parts, wiring and other waste, and discarded materials to recreate wildlife of seven continents.

Built at a cost of ₹25 crore, the “Jungle Trail” will be managed by a private firm Z-Tech. “The motive is to connect visitors, especially kids and their parents, to a natural world where there are no cages, no cruelty, and no harm to the environment,” said Z-tech officials.

Noida authority’s deputy director at horticulture department Anand Mohan Singh, said the project involved large-scale ecological work.

“Around 400,000 plants have been planted in this park. And its entire boundary has been densely developed with greenery. Planting began in March, and the foliage will get dense by next year. Meanwhile, real birds have already started coming to the park,” he said.

Officials said more than 600 animal statues, all crafted by Indian artists, have been installed across the park’s seven continent-themed zones.

“This is India’s first wildlife park where all the animals and birds are made of upcycled waste and scrap metal. The government provided us with the land and the scrap. We used that scrap metal to create the animals,” said Arjun Tyagi, marketing head of the park.

Tyagi shared that there are plans to also offer a night safari-style experience, which is expected to be launched after the initial opening phase.

Entry will cost ₹120 per person but it is free for kids aged under three, while enjoying facilities like boating, bungee jumping, other adventure activities, and a food court will cost separately, said officials, adding that the park will remain open on all days between 11 am and 10 pm.