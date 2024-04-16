 With ₹26 crore assets, Atul Garg richest candidate in Ghaziabad - Hindustan Times
With 26 crore assets, Atul Garg richest candidate in Ghaziabad

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Apr 17, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Nandkishor Pundhir, 50, is the second richest, with assets of about ₹20 crore

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s sitting MLA and Lok Sabha candidate Atul Garg has emerged the richest candidate in Ghaziabad with assets totalling 26 crore, as per their election affidavits.

BJP candidate and sitting MLA Atul Garg during his campaigning in Sahibabad area on Tuesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The Ghaziabad parliamentary constituency goes to polls on April 26 and 14 candidates are in fray.

According to the election affidavits, which were analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Tuesday, BJP’s Garg, 66, has total moveable and immovable assets of about 26 crore, making him the richest of all candidates in Ghaziabad. ADR is a non-profit organisation working for electoral and democratic reforms in the country.

Garg in his affidavit has declared that he passed BCom (first year) from MMG College, Ghaziabad. He has an income from his MLA salary besides interests on deposits.

“I left my business in 2012 to my children. I also have loan of 8-10 crore,” said Garg.

ADR said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Nandkishor Pundhir, 50, is the second richest, with assets of about 20 crore.

Pundhir in his affidavit declared that he is a science graduate, and also holds a Bachelor of Education degree and draws income from his business and agriculture.

Likewise, his wife Kavita, 47, who is contesting as an independent, has declared assets of about 20 crore as well.

In election affidavits, a candidate has to declare asset valuation of self, spouse and dependents, among others.

The ADR has also listed independent candidate Natthu Singh, 73, with assets of 4 crore; Anand Kumar, 67, from Rashtra Nirman Party with assets of 2 crore and Ansul Gupta, 42, from Rashtriya Jan Karmath Party with 2 crore assets.

Congress’s Dolly Sharma, 40, has assets of 2 crore. The ADR also lists one pending criminal case against her at Link Road police station under several Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 448 (house trespass).

An appeal in this context has been filed before the Allahabad high court and no charges have been framed till the filing of the affidavit, the ADR shows.

Dolly Sharma is an MBA and has an income from her business. Sharma could not be reached for comment due to hectic campaigning schedule.

The list of 14 contesting candidates figure only two candidates whose total assets are valued in thousands.

These include independent candidate Awdesh Kumar, 30, who is the one with the least assets, at 24,923. Likewise, Pooja Saxena, 31, from Right to Recall Party has declared total assets at 33,037.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

News / Cities / Noida / With 26 crore assets, Atul Garg richest candidate in Ghaziabad
