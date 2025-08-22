Ghaziabad: Woman, 35, falls off stairs at high-rise after dogs attack; FIR filed

Ghaziabad A 35-year-old woman sustained injuries on head and hands after being attacked and chased in the corridor allegedly by her neighbour’s two pet dogs on the 14th floor of a high-rise in Raj Nagar Extension on August 18, police said. The woman was waiting for lift when the two German Shepherd dogs attacked her and chased her in the corridor. (HT Photo)

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the neighbour under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 291 (negligent conduct towards animals) following a complaint from father of the woman at Nandgram police station on Tuesday (August 19).

She was waiting for lift just when the two German Shepherd dogs attacked her, and again chased her in the corridor, her family alleged on Thursday.

“My daughter, Nishi, got ready and stepped out for office. In the corridor, she was chased by two of our neighbour’s pet dogs. She ran to save herself but slipped from the staircase. She suffered several internal injuries, including a head injury. On June 18, the dogs had also attacked our minor granddaughter, who remained in shock for several days. I had informed the police then,” said the woman’s father Alok Jain.

Jain said that upon raising the complaints with his neighbour, they were told that things would go on as usual, and they should shift somewhere else if they had any problem.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online, showing a woman running in the corridor and getting chased by two dogs. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“We have registered an FIR into the incident, and an investigation is on in the case,” said assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram circle) Poonam Mishra.

“We have come to know of the incident and have served a notice to the pet owner on Thursday. In the notice, we have sought details if the registration for the two dogs was done or not. And, whether they were properly vaccinated. The required documents have been sought in three days,” said Dr Anuj Singh, municipal corporation’s chief veterinary and social welfare officer.

During a similar incident, a domestic-help was bitten and attacked by a dog during an incident at Amrapali Village high-rise in Indirapuram on August 19. An FIR against a resident was registered by the Indirapuram police the following day on RWA’s complaint.