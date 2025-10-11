Woman claims police inaction on her sons’ assault, case filed

A case of assault was registered against four individuals after a 45-year-old woman approached the Police Commissioner’s office and alleged inaction by Sector 24 police over an August 17 incident, cops said. The woman further alleged that she subsequently called the emergency police helpline number, following which her sons were medically examined.

The woman, a resident of Sector 11, stated in her complaint: “On the day of the incident, while I was home with my two sons, the suspects, who live in the neighborhood, barged into my house with iron rods and assaulted my sons,”

“One of them sustained severe injuries and I rushed him to a nearby hospital. Later, when I approached the police outpost in the area, the policemen deployed there asked me to leave, and did not take any action.”

The woman further alleged that she subsequently dialed the emergency police helpline number, following which her sons were medically examined. “Later, the cops detained one of the suspects, but released him in an hour. After the incident, the suspects approached us again and threatened dire consequences if we approached the cops,” claimed the woman in the FIR.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “The woman’s sons are minors, and two to three of the suspects are also minors, aged between 16 and 17 years. They entered into a dispute over an old rivalry.”

“The woman approached the cops a day later after admitting her son to a hospital. A medical examination of the two boys was conducted,” added the officer.

However, a case was filed nearly two months after the incident took place and the woman flagged the “inaction”.

“A case under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the four individuals, and further investigation is underway,” said Vidhyut Goel, station house officer of Sector 24 police station.