Woman dies, another injured after fire breaks out at hotel in Noida

Noida: A 27-year-old woman died while a man was critically injured after a massive fire broke out at a hotel in Noida’s Sector 104 on Saturday evening, officials aware of the incident said. (Representative Photo)

“On Saturday around 5.35pm, the fire control room received information that a fire broke out at a hotel located in the Hazipur area in Sector 104 under the jurisdiction of Sector 39 police station,” said Pradeep Chaubey, chief fire officer (CFO).

Upon knowing of the information, ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. Chaubey said the deceased and the injured were on the sixth floor of the hotel building while the fire broke out on the fourth floor.

Police have identified the deceased woman as Palak, a resident of Sector 46 in Noida. The injured identified as Tarun Kumar, 26, a resident of Mayur Vihar in Phase 1 in Delhi, is undergoing treatment.

There was heavy smoke on the above floors due to massive fire and the victims could not get out in time and fell unconscious, the CFO said. The fire personnel rescued them and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where Palak died while undergoing treatment, he added.

Prima facie, it was suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit, and efforts are underway to find the exact cause behind the incident, said police, adding that no case has been registered in connection with the incident.