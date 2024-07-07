Woman held with boyfriend for killing her husband in Greater Noida

A 26-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband who caught them in a compromising situation at his home in Greater Noida’s Beta 2 locality recently, said police. The duo was arrested on Sunday following a week-long search, and a scissors used in the crime was also seized, they added. Pooja and Kushwaha used to be neighbours in Hamirpur when she moved to Greater Noida along with her husband, she called Kushwaha as well, and he started working as a security guard at a highrise in Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified Mahesh Kumar, a native of Hamirpur and worked as a caretaker of the public convenience in Biroda village. “Kumar lived in a first floor-located one-room house of a two-storey building,” said Vidhyut Goel, station house officer (SHO), Beta 2.

“On July 1, police received information from locals that Kumar’s body with multiple injury marks on his neck was spotted on the terrace of the building. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem after securing the crime scene,” Goel said.

An investigation found that Kumar’s wife Pooja (single name), 26, and her friend Prahlad Kushwaha, 29, a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, were missing, he added.

“After a week of extensive search, the accused were arrested from ATS roundabout in Greater Noida on Sunday. They revealed that on July 1, Kushwaha had come to meet Pooja at her home in absence of Kumar. But Kumar suddenly returned and assaulted them on spotting them in a compromised situation,” the SHO said, adding that during the fight, Kushwaha allegedly attacked Kumar’s neck multiple times with a scissors.

Later, the duo allegedly dumped the body on the terrace of the public convenience and fled the spot, said police.

Pooja and Kushwaha used to be neighbours in Hamirpur. After she moved to Greater Noida along with her husband, she called Kushwaha as well. He started working as a security guard at a highrise in Greater Noida, police informed.

Following a complaint of Kumar’s relative Satyendra Kumar Sharma, police registered a first information report at Beta 2 police station, and filed the case under Section 103(1) (punishment with death or life imprisonment, and being liable to fine) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.