Woman killed, husband injured in road crash Greater Noida

A 54-year-old woman was allegedly crushed to death while her husband sustained injuries after they lost control of the scooter while overtaking a trolley truck in Greater Noida, Gaur City 2, on Sunday morning, said police. A case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family members, said police. (Archives)

The deceased has been identified as Sarita Chaudhary, 54, a resident of Raksha Addela Society in Greater Noida West, said police, adding that her husband, Rajnarayan Chaudhary, 55, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is informed to be out of danger. On Sunday, around 11am, when the couple were returning home from Haibatpur side. Rajnarayan, who was driving parallel to a trolley truck lost control over the wheels near Mahagun Mywoods Mart, police said.

“Rajnarayan fell on the other side of the road, while Sarita fell towards the truck side and was crushed under the rear wheels. The truck driver did not stop and fled the spot, leaving them behind,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity, adding that the locals alerted the police and a team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the post-mortem house.

Initial reports suggested that Rajnarayan suddenly turned the vehicle after a stray cattle came in front of their scooter, but police on Sunday evening denied it, saying, “We have investigated this angle as well, and it came to the fore that a stray cattle was standing nearby, but the distance between the scooter and the cattle was sufficient that he could pass easily. It was suspected that in a bid to overtake the trolley truck, he lost balance as both vehicles were moving at high speed, said the officer.

“We have seized the truck, and a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family members. Efforts are underway to nab the truck driver,” said Bisrakh, station house officer (SHO), Manoj Kumar Singh.

In another separate incident, two teenagers escaped with injuries after a Maruti Suzuki Baleno hit their bike near Adobe Junction in Noida, said police.

On Sunday, around 6am, when Ashish, 18, and Ashu, 19, from Sadarpur in Sector 35, were heading towards 12/22 sector, a car hit their bike at Adobe Junction. After hitting their scooter, the car driver did not stop and tried to escape, but locals somehow chased the car and managed to stop it a few metres away from the spot.

The eyewitness told police that five people were boarded in a Baleno, and they stopped after the front tyre flattened following the accident. “The car driver, Chandan Kumar, 23, a resident of Delhi, was arrested, and a case of rash driving and causing hurt under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against him at Sector 24 police station,” said Sector 24 SHO Vidhyut Goel.