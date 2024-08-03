Woman loses 10 lakh to cyber fraud, police get it back

The Noida cybercrime police on Saturday said that a Noida resident, who was duped of ₹10 lakh on the pretext of online trading in June this year, received the entire amount back in her bank account. Investigators worked on each of the accounts to freeze the defrauded money. After consistent follow up, the amount was frozen in the bank accounts after taking an order from the district court. (Representative image)

According to Vijay Gautam, station house officer (SHO) of cybercrime police station Noida, the 30-year-old woman reported the fraud on June 28. She informed police that an unidentified caller, who claimed to be from a courier service firm, lured her to earn more money by investing in online trading.

“She was made to download an application on her phone where she was asked to invest. While the displayed digits on the app showed that her investment was growing, it was only a ruse. After the woman had invested ₹10 lakh, she was unable to take her money out and then reported the matter at the police station and cyber crime portal on June 28,” the officer said.

Police teams were deployed to investigate the matter.

“It was found that the money had been transferred to over 10 bank accounts across India. Investigators worked on each of the accounts to freeze the defrauded money. After consistent follow up, the amount was frozen in the bank accounts after taking an order from the district court. On Saturday, after all formalities were completed, ₹10 lakh was transferred back to the victim’s bank account,” the SHO added.

Police, however, are still working to nab the cyber frauds.