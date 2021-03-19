Woman raped on pretext of job in Noida

Noida: A 23-year-old woman from Kerala who worked as a nurse was allegedly drugged and then raped by a man on the pretext of providing a job. Police on Thursday arrested the suspect, who is also a native of Kerala.

The suspect was identified as Raju, who worked with a private company in Noida. He was apprehended from near his house, police said.

The incident came to fore on Wednesday when the woman approached Sector 24 police and shared her ordeal. According to her complaint, the suspect had been introduced to her through a common friend.

“He had offered to help me find a job. He asked me to come to his house in Sector 12 on February 6 saying that his family would be there and I should give an interview,” said the woman in her complaint.

When she reached the house, it was empty and upon enquiring, the suspect said that his wife had gone out and would be back shortly, police said. The suspect offered her apple juice after which she lost consciousness. The woman woke up disoriented in the middle of the night and went back to her house where she realized that she had been sexually violated, police said.

She only approached police on March 17 after which she was sent for a medical examination. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the suspect at Sector 24 police station under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 376 (rape) of the Indian penal Code.

“The woman is new to the city and only recently contacted us. It seems that the drink which was offered by the suspect was spiked and made her lose consciousness after which she was raped,” said Sudheer Kumar, station house officer, Sector 24 police station.

The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, said police.