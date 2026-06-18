Woman strangled to death in Greater Noida’s Dadri; husband booked

A 30-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband in Greater Noida’s Dadri, on Wednesday morning, police said. According to police, the incident came to fore after tenants heard the woman’s five-year-old son crying and came to check on him. (Representational image)

A case has been registered at Dadri police station and efforts are underway to arrest the absconding husband, said investigators.

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Kasba village in Dadri, Greater Noida.

“On Wednesday morning, we received information from the woman’s tenant that she was found dead inside her room, while her husband, in his 30s, was missing,” said a police officer.

“When we reached the spot, the woman was found lying dead on the floor next to her bed, and a scarf was found nearby. Ligature marks were found around her neck, suggesting that she was strangled with the scarf early Wednesday morning,” said the officer.

Investigation revealed that the couple had returned from a temple visit in Rajasthan on Wednesday around 2am, and police believe that they may have entered into an argument on reaching home, which ended in the murder.

According to police, the incident came to fore after tenants heard the woman’s five-year-old son crying and came to check on him. “They discovered the body and alerted police. It came to light that the couple had a love marriage about ten years ago, after which the woman’s family had distanced themselves from the couple,” said Neeraj Kumar Mishra, station house officer of Dadri.

The SHO said, “The post-mortem examination was conducted and her in-laws have collected the body for the last rites. Teams have been formed to arrest her husband.”

Police said the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dadri police station, and further probe is underway.