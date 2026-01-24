Woman’s body found in drain in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: The body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Greater Noida’s Dankaur on Thursday, police said on Friday. The body was sent for postmortem, police said (Representative photo)

Munendra Singh, station house officer of Dankaur, said the police received information on helpline number 112 that a woman’s body had been found in a drain near Mutaina village in Dankaur. “A police team rushed to the spot and found the body, which had a black shirt and pants. It appeared that the woman worked at a mall. She had an injury mark on her neck,” SHO Singh said.

Police said that apart from the chin injury, no other visible injuries were spotted on the body. The body was sent for postmortem, and her photographs were circulated to all police stations of the city and surrounding district.

“The woman is suspected to be in her early 20s, and someone might have dumped her at midnight. The incident came to light when locals spotted the body,” said SHO Singh, adding that a case will be registered after getting the autopsy report or identification and CCTV cameras are being scanned to ascertain which vehicle was used to dump her.

This is the second such incident reported in the district in the last one month. On December 27, the body of an unidentified woman whose hands and legs were tied together and face disfigured was found in a bag at a dumping yard in Sector 144, Noida. Police have yet to trace the vehicle used to transport the body to the dumping yard.