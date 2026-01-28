Work on two extensions of Hindon elevated road to start in 5 months: GDA

The work on two new extensions of the 10.3km Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad is likely to start in the next five months as the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is set to float a request for proposal (RFP) to hire a consultant, the officials aware of the matter said Tuesday. The signal free four-laned 10.3km Hindon elevated road connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP-Gate, Uttar Pradesh’s border with east Delhi (HT Archive)

The signal free four-laned 10.3km Hindon elevated road connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP-Gate, Uttar Pradesh’s border with east Delhi. Currently, the road has a descent ramp at Kanawani for vehicles coming from Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) but no ascent ramp for vehicles from Kanawani to get onto the elevated road.

Similarly, on the opposite side, it has an ascent ramp that takes vehicles from Vasundhara to RNE. But, there descent ramp that can facilitate vehicles coming in from UP-Gate to descend at Vasundhara.

As part of the new extensions, estimated to cost ₹200 crore, it was proposed that an ascent ramp be constructed at Kanawani to take vehicles towards UP-Gate. Also, on the opposite site, a descent ramp will be constructed so that vehicles coming from UP-Gate can come down to Vasundhara.

Once the extensions are complete, they are likely to benefit thousands of commuters from city areas, Siddharth Vihar, Vasundhara, Indirapuram, and Sahibabad.

“The authority, in a couple of days, will float an RPF to hire a consultant. The selected consultant will also be tasked with preparing the detailed project report (DPR). Once the DPR gets approved, GDA will float tenders to select an agency to construct the two extensions. The entire process will take about five months, and thereafter the work will start on the ground,” Rudresh Shukla, GDA’s media coordinator, told HT.

In October, 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government approved the two new extensions, about 400 metres on each side of the Hindon elevated road, at a cost of about ₹200 crore.

In April 2025, senior state-level officials from Uttar Pradesh Avas Vikas visited Ghaziabad and proposed the two new extensions for the Hindon elevated road. The elevated road project, costing about ₹1,147 crore, was inaugurated on March 30, 2018 and witnessed no infrastructure changes since.