Yamuna authority to launch three plot schemes this month

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will launch three plot schemes this month for residential, commercial, group housing and corporate projects, said officials in the know of the matter on Wednesday. Yamuna authority aims to collect a revenue of ₹ 3,700 crore from selling plots under different categories. (HT Archive)

Those who wish to build houses, set up businesses or start commercial projects are set to get an opportunity to buy plots from Yeida that has almost finalised three plot schemes, said officials.

Yeida is set launch a medical devices park and individual residential plots scheme on July 5, while schemes for group housing projects and commercial projects will be launched on July 10. The authority will then launch schemes for utility plots on July 20, 2024.

Yeida has set a target to collect revenue of around ₹3,700 crore from selling plots under different categories, said officials.

“These three plot schemes will offer multiple options to people from different walks of life. If anyone wishes to buy a plot to build a house, open a hospital, hotel or buy group housing projects, then these schemes will offer them the best opportunity. We aim to earn a revenue of ₹3,700 crore by August this year once we will sell all plots in these schemes. We have decided the dates for the launch and interested persons can start applying for the plots,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer,Yeida.

The Yeida will offer at least 27 plots in the medical devices park, and around 400 residential plots in sectors 18, 20 and 24, among others. Plots in the medical devices park range in size from 1,000 square metres (sqm) to 2,100sqm. Residential plots are in size of 112 sqm, 120sqm, 500sqm and 4,000sqm for bungalows. Once the scheme is published online or in newspapers,interested parties will get a month to apply for these schemes.

“We have amended the terms in the medical devices park scheme. Successful allottees will not be able to sell or transfer the plot to a new company in the first 10 years of allotment. The term was added after the authority realised that property dealers buy up plots only with the intention of reselling them and earning a premium,” said Singh.

In the group housing scheme, there will be a total of nine plots each 25 acres large. These plots will be allotted through e-bidding and will be located in Sector 22D. Apart from that, the authority will also allot commercial plots for setting up hotels, banquet halls, nursing homes, hospitals and corporate offices.

In the utility plots scheme, the authority has earmarked the plots for old age homes, special child care centre, milk booth and fuel station, among others.

“Apart from these schemes, we are planning to sell ready to move flats through the portal “bookmyshow”, on a “first come, first serves” basis. The booking is likely to start any day as the process related to this is on the way to get completed,” said Singh.