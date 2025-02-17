Yamuna express way: Homebuyers in Sector 26A object realtor’s extra charges

NOIDA: Homebuyers of SDS NRI Township in Sector 26A are agitated after their realtor has asked each one of them to cough up around ₹10 lakh as “additional money” in a township located near Noida airport along the Yamuna Expressway. SDS Infracon, the developer in a letter to homebuyers has justified the firm’s demand saying that the Supreme Court order favours the additional compensation that can be imposed on buyers. (HT Photo)

They buyers allege that the demand of “additional farmers’ compensation of ₹8,746 per square metre” is not just exorbitant but unjust, compelling them to launch a series of agitations against the developer -- SDS Infracon.

The developer, however, justifies the demand saying that the Supreme Court order favours the additional compensation that can be imposed on buyers.

Yeida authorities, meanwhile, has said they will look into the matter and take appropriate measures.

Notably, there are at least 1,450 home-buyers of SDS NRI Township in Yeida Sector 26A who are distressed over the reality firm’s demand.

“The realtor has demanded to pay four times the originally agreed compensation at a time, when we are unable to get even the basic civic services including electricity, water, road and parks. We will not pay the additional compensation come what may. We have decided to stage a series of protests against the realty firm and also decided to seek help from the Yeida in this matter,” said Tarun Sharma, general secretary, NRI Township Yamuna Plot Owners Association.

Buyers argue that they should not be held responsible for the cost that escalated due to the builder’s failure to make timely payments.

“We have requested from the Yeida and the Uttar Pradesh government to intervene, demanding immediate plot registrations, essential services, and relief from penalties. The Yeida has issued temporary and conditional completion certificates (CCs) for around 500 plots, most buyers remain unable to begin construction due to unresolved infrastructure issues. Furthermore, 900 buyers are still awaiting plot registration,” said Ajab Singh, president, NRI Township Yamuna Plot Owners Association.

SDS Infracon recently sent letters to homebuyers, explaining that the additional farmers’ compensation had been a subject of legal battles. The builder noted that the Supreme Court, in its May 19, 2022, order, gave a decision in favour of Yeida.

“Our representations to Yeida for relief are still under consideration. However, under the terms of the tripartite sub-lease deed, plot allottees are liable to bear this additional cost in proportion to their plot area,” said the realtor’s letter sent to home-buyers.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the reality firm’s legal advisor Devesh Kumar said: “We have sent the Yeida’s communication to all the homebuyers about additional payment as per the court order. The Yeida is yet to deliver on some basic civic facilities. Once it will do it, we will do our job in this regard.”

Homebuyers are find the charges as an “unfair imposition of a financial burden” on them when the township remains underdeveloped. They have also raised concerns over the manner in which Yeida has issued Completion Certificates (CCs)and permitted plot registrations without ensuring the availability of essential services.

They argue that while they fulfilled their financial commitments, the builder continues to benefit from their payments without delivering on promises.

The NRI Township Yamuna Plot Owners Association, meanwhile, has made a series of urgent demands from Yeida, including reopening plot registrations, ensuring the immediate provision of electricity and potable water, and protecting buyers from undue financial penalties.

“The government must implement a special policy to prevent developers from passing on additional financial burdens to buyers when they are not at fault. The township must be fully developed as promised,” said the general secretary.

The buyers are likely to meet Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh next week to discuss this issue.

“We will look into it and take appropriate action in this regard,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Yeida.