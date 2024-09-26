Yeida allocates funds for Rapid Rail cum Metro project to Noida airport

After its board meeting on Thursday, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said it has allocated funds for the development of the Rapid Rail cum Metro project that will connect Delhi with Noida international airport in Jewar, which is slated to become operational by next April. The Rapid Rail will ply between Noida airport and Ghaziabad RRTS that further connects to Delhi on one end and Meerut on the other, said officials. (HT Archive)

Besides that, the board also discussed and approved several proposals related to land acquisition, infrastructure development and real estate sector during its 74th meeting, held at its Sector Omega-I administrative office in Greater Noida.

“This 72.44km Rapid Rail cum Metro project, from Ghaziabad’s RRTS corridor to Noida airport, is a unique one as the same track will be used for three different modes of rail travel -- Rapid Rail, Metro and Light Rail Transit (LRT) -- at different times. This project will become the first in India to ply Rapid Rail, Metro and LRT on the same track,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yeida.

“The Rapid Rail will ply between Noida airport and Ghaziabad RRTS that further connects to Delhi on one end and Meerut on the other. Metro will run between Noida and Greater Noida. And LRT will be run on a 14km route between Noida airport and Sector 21, where the film city is being developed,” Singh said.

Of the 72.44km corridor, 71.5km will be elevated and 1.29km will be underground. A total of 22 stations are planned on the line of which 21 will be elevated and one underground. Twelve stations have been kept for future expansions, said officials.

The LRT system will link Noida Airport with the upcoming film city, said officials.

The proposed rapid rail project has 38 stations, but the DPR has outlined only 25 stations on which work will start in the next four months, after due approvals from the Centre, said officials.

“We hope that the approval will come in the next four months. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation gave a presentation about this project that has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh government. We will send it to the Centre for approval,” said Singh.

Officials said while the Rapid Rail will provide fast connectivity between Noida airport and Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, the Metro will serve as a local commute and LRT will offer connectivity in the vicinity of the airport. There is a plan to extend the Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad Rapid Rail route to IGI airport in the future, allowing passengers from Noida airport to travel to Delhi airport.

“The Noida Metro project will run from Noida’s Sector 51 to Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-5, and will also be merged with the Rapid Rail at Greater Noida’s Sector 4. And from Sector 4 to Sector KP-5, Noida’s Aqua Line trains will run on rapid rail track,” said Singh.

“The NCRTC has been tasked to arrange funds for the rail project. But if it is unable to do so, then we will take a ₹30,529 crore loan from the state-owned HUDCO. The project will be developed in the next four to five years as we are committed to providing multimodal connectivity to the airport,” said Singh.

There are a total of 22 stations (excluding Ghaziabad) including 11 RRTS cum Metro stations and 11 Metro only stations on this corridor. Of these stations, one RRTS station, at Noida airport, will be underground.

“The underground RRTS station is planned between Terminal One of the airport and ground transportation centre which is in sync with the master plan of the airport and in harmony with the infrastructure for passenger interchange,” said Singh.

The HUDCO has promised to provide us a ₹34,000 crore loan to fund key projects, including enhanced connectivity infrastructure, the creation of a logistics park, and the development of a heritage city.

The housing and urban development corporation will provide loans to Yeida at the same interest rates as the government sector banks, said officials.

Yeida needs the funds for acquiring 6,000 hectares from 40 villages in the next five years. It needs ₹14,000 crore to acquire this land, said officials.