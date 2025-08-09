Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Yeida begins development of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster

ByVinod Rajput
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 06:24 am IST

The project under the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) 2.0 project in Sector 10 spread on 206 acres aims to lure investments from domestic and global electronics and allied companies, trying to develop the area as a national hub for high-tech manufacturing.

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority on Friday said that it has finalised Design Associates Incorporation as the contractor responsible for all internal development work within the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster.

Yeida begins development of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster
Yeida begins development of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster

The project under the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) 2.0 project in Sector 10 spread on 206 acres aims to lure investments from domestic and global electronics and allied companies, trying to develop the area as a national hub for high-tech manufacturing.

The internal infrastructure is expected to be completed by January 31, 2028. “The EMC project is strategically planned to cater to a wide range of sectors, including automotive electronics, industrial and consumer electronics, computer hardware, communication systems, and components for e-mobility,” said Shailendra Bhati, officer on special duty of the Yeida.

The estimated cost of the project is 485 crore, of which 144 crore will be provided as central financial assistance by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The remaining amount will be borne by YEIDA, said officials.

Of the total area, 122 acres have been marked as saleable area, including those for industries, ready-built factory (RBF) sheds, and a flatted factory complex. The complex will feature two multi-storey RCC buildings, offering 176 factory units of varying sizes—34 units of 120 square metres, 48 units of 90 square metres, and 94 units of 60 square metres.

Yeida said the infrastructure development and construction by various industries will go hand in hand, enabling a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem.

“Havells India Ltd has been selected as the anchor unit and will develop its facility over 50 acres. The company will produce fans, air coolers, lights, cables, switchgear, and other appliances. It has committed to invest 800 crore and generate employment for 1,000 people. Commercial production is expected to begin in 2026,” said Bhatia.

Four other companies have also received Letters of Intent. Dixon Technologies will take up 22.5 acres, while Ascent-K Circuit will get 16 acres to manufacture high-end PCBs. Aurionpro ToshiAutomatic Systems has been allotted 5 acres, and Neenjas Electric has been issued an LOI for a 10,000-square-metre plot. Approval for these proposals is currently pending with the state government.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Yeida begins development of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On