The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority on Friday said that it has finalised Design Associates Incorporation as the contractor responsible for all internal development work within the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster. Yeida begins development of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster

The project under the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) 2.0 project in Sector 10 spread on 206 acres aims to lure investments from domestic and global electronics and allied companies, trying to develop the area as a national hub for high-tech manufacturing.

The internal infrastructure is expected to be completed by January 31, 2028. “The EMC project is strategically planned to cater to a wide range of sectors, including automotive electronics, industrial and consumer electronics, computer hardware, communication systems, and components for e-mobility,” said Shailendra Bhati, officer on special duty of the Yeida.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹ 485 crore, of which ₹144 crore will be provided as central financial assistance by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The remaining amount will be borne by YEIDA, said officials.

Of the total area, 122 acres have been marked as saleable area, including those for industries, ready-built factory (RBF) sheds, and a flatted factory complex. The complex will feature two multi-storey RCC buildings, offering 176 factory units of varying sizes—34 units of 120 square metres, 48 units of 90 square metres, and 94 units of 60 square metres.

Yeida said the infrastructure development and construction by various industries will go hand in hand, enabling a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem.

“Havells India Ltd has been selected as the anchor unit and will develop its facility over 50 acres. The company will produce fans, air coolers, lights, cables, switchgear, and other appliances. It has committed to invest ₹800 crore and generate employment for 1,000 people. Commercial production is expected to begin in 2026,” said Bhatia.

Four other companies have also received Letters of Intent. Dixon Technologies will take up 22.5 acres, while Ascent-K Circuit will get 16 acres to manufacture high-end PCBs. Aurionpro ToshiAutomatic Systems has been allotted 5 acres, and Neenjas Electric has been issued an LOI for a 10,000-square-metre plot. Approval for these proposals is currently pending with the state government.