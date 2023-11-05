Yeida directs to install more CCTVs on Yamuna e-way for enhanced surveillance

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has directed that the entire expressway be put under the surveillance of CCTV cameras by installing 120 more units by March next year, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. At present, there are only 64 CCTV cameras on the 165km-long expressway which connects Greater Noida and Agra. (FILE)

The decision to increase the number of cameras comes amid the failure to identify a vehicle that had rammed into a van on October 21, killing eight people, including three children, according to the officials.The accident had taken place when the van, bearing Delhi registration number, was going towards Jewar.

“We have directed the expressway operator, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, to install 120 more CCTV cameras so that electronic surveillance can be improved and we can provide better safety to commuters on the Yamuna Expressway. The operator has been given March 2024 as the deadline to install the CCTV cameras,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

According to Yeida data, a total of 341 accidents were reported this year till October in which 80 people died. Last year, 310 accidents were logged till December 31, 2022 with 105 casualties. In 2021 a total of 420 accidents were reported with 135 casualties, while in 2020, the number of total accidents reported was 509 in which 128 people were killed. In 2019, 560 accidents were reported with 195 deaths.

When contacted, the operator, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment on the development.

