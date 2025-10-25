Yeida expedites work on scientific infrastructure at Medical Device Park

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Friday said it had accelerated the work on advanced scientific infrastructure in Medical Device Park in Sector 28.

Spread across 350 acres, the facility pays emphasis on common scientific facilities (CSFs) and a state-of-the-art gamma radiation centre, which will play a key role in research, testing, and manufacturing support for medical device and biotech industries.

“We will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Board of Radiation and Isotope Technology (BRIT)—an organisation under the department of atomic energy—to set up and operate a gamma radiation centre. This will enable sterilisation, material testing, and other bio-medical applications critical to the production of medical devices. BRIT’s expertise will ensure adherence to atomic energy safety standards, provide regulatory guidance, and strengthen the technical robustness of the centre,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of YEIDA.

The authority officials said the partnership meeting with BRIT has already secured approvals, and the work on MoU process is underway, adding that the collaboration will make the facility self-reliant in testing and sterilisation processes, while also supporting regional industry needs.

In addition to the gamma centre, YEIDA is also collaborating with IIT Delhi to design and implement other CSFs, including 3D design and rapid prototyping labs, Internet of Medical Technology (IoMT) facilities, and electronics system design labs. Six major CSFs (CSF-1 to CSF-6) are being developed, with civil works for CSF-1 to 5 nearly complete. CSF-6, which will house the gamma radiation and bio-material testing facility, is now in the planning stage.

“The tendering process for equipping the CSFs with IIT Delhi’s technical inputs is ongoing. Nine firms have bid for the 3D design and prototyping lab, while four have competed for the IoMT facility. Technical clarifications from bidders are being reviewed with IIT Delhi before finalising contracts,” said Bhatia.

While the gamma centre is expected to involve significant capital investment, cost models and partnership structures are being designed to ensure financial sustainability. The Medical Device Park is designed as an integrated ecosystem, hosting medical manufacturing units, incubation and licensing centres, administrative offices, warehouses, exhibition halls, food courts, and recreational amenities.