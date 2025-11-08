YEIDA extends construction deadline, launches new OTS scheme, clears hydrogen bus plan

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) at its board meeting on Friday approved several key agendas aimed at the city’s development, officials said. The new OTS will apply to several categories such as residential, institutional, commercial, mixed land use, and 7% ‘abadi’ plots, but not to township or group housing projects.

The authority has approved several proposals to address issues related to the plot allottees, recover land cost dues, improve public transport system, and infrastructure, among others in the Yamuna City, said officials.

To recover pending dues, YEIDA will launch a new One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme from December 1 to February 28, 2026. During the earlier OTS window in July–August 2025, 574 allottees had applied, but around 5,725 allottees — including residential, industrial, commercial, and institutional — still remain defaulters.

YEIDA also approved NTPC’s plan to run hydrogen-powered buses — the first in Uttar Pradesh. Five buses will be deployed first, with at least three operating on the Delhi–NCR–Agra route. Each bus can travel up to 600 km on one refill, which would help control pollution once the Jewar airport starts operations. Under the plan, YEIDA will collect ticket revenue, deduct operating costs, and give the remaining amount to NTPC.

The board also cleared a 45-metre-wide road between Sectors 22D and 22E to improve traffic movement and connectivity in the area under Master Plan 2041.

RK Singh, chief executive officer of YEIDA, said: “We have given a one-year extension, till December 31, 2026, to plot allottees who have completed lease deeds but could not start construction because of land disputes and other issues. The earlier deadline was December 31, 2025, and the extension will be free of cost.”

The authority had allowed allottees whose deadline was ending in December 2024 to build their homes till December 2025, provided they got their building plans approved within 45 days and started construction within 60 days. If they failed, they could face penalties.

“Many plots are still not ready for construction because civil and electrical work is only 75–90% complete. Therefore, YEIDA decided to give genuine allottees more time,” said Singh.

There are about 30,000 allotted plots in the YEIDA area, with nearly 20,500 in sectors 18 and 20. Around 1,100 plot owners have obtained functional certificates, 12,000 have completed registration, and over 13,000 are still waiting to get possession of their land.