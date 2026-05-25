Yeida eyes ₹5,800 cr investment, 10k jobs after plot allocations to 17 firms

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Sunday said it has allotted land to 17 companies, with officials estimating investments of nearly ₹5,800 crore and creation of about 10,000 jobs in the region as companies will begin construction. “These projects spread on major sectors including renewable energy and battery manufacturing, electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing, IT/ITeS and data processing, transport, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) manufacturing, and advanced industrial components among others,” the CEO said. (HT Archive)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a programme in Lucknow on Fridayhanded over allotment letters to these firms for investment in the Yedia area, said RK Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida in a statement.

“These projects spread on major sectors including renewable energy and battery manufacturing, electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing, IT/ITeS and data processing, transport, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) manufacturing, and advanced industrial components among others,” the CEO said.

The state government has developed the Noida International Airport in Jewar which will act as a major catalyst for regional development. Official said in accordance with this, the recent allotments will lay the foundation for a world-class aerotropolis that will draw global industries, promote exports, and provide Uttar Pradesh with a strong position on the global investment map.

“Through these projects, investment worth thousands of crores of rupees will come to the state and generate over 10,000 jobs thereby boosting growth in this region. The airport coupled with new investment this region will witness new dimensions of growth.”

The biggest investment in the solar and green energy sector is being made by CESC Green Power Ltd., which will set up a 3 gigawatt (GW) capacity solar cell and module manufacturing unit on 100 acres in Sector 8-D, said officials.

An investment of ₹3,805 crore will be made in this project, generating employment for about 5,000 people, said officials.

Similarly, the Integrated Batteries India Pvt. Ltd. is likely to set up a 4 GW capacity solar PV cell manufacturing unit on 25 acres, with an investment of ₹1,146 crore, and creating about 500 employment opportunities, said officials.

There was no response from the two companies despite HT’s repeated attempts to reach out for a reaction.

There are also IT/ITES firms making investment in the area among others, they added.

The Noida airport is scheduled for commercial operations from June 15 as Indigo being the first carrier, said officials.