Yeida introduces bus services from Noida airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has announced a new bus service from the Noida airport site in Jewar to Greater Noida's Pari Chowk area, officials aware of the development said. This move comes in response to heightened demands from residents for a dependable public transport option. Yeida is in the process of developing urban and industrial areas along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, linking Greater Noida and Agra.

The service, which started with single bus on Friday, is set to deploy a fleet of 12 buses, initially covering three primary routes. If passenger demand surges, additional buses will be introduced, according to officials.

Initial routes encompass travel from Jewar airport to Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk, Rabupura to Noida’s Botanical Garden Metro station, and sector 22D to Botanical Garden Metro station in Noida.

With a fare of ₹1.3 per kilometre, the service is overseen by the Yeida, who has entrusted the smooth functioning of the service to the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), the operator responsible for serving commuters along the Yamuna Expressway vicinity.

According to officials, the UPSRTC will incrementally integrate more buses into the service over the coming days. Operating between 8 am and 5 pm, the bus service seeks to provide affordable public transportation.

Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida, said, “We have asked the UPSRTC to levy only half of the fare on the passengers as we will pay the remaining half because our motive is to provide public transport service at a reasonable cost. The farmers and workers, who visit this area for work were demanding the bus service prompting us to start the same.”

Yeida is in the process of developing urban and industrial areas along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, linking Greater Noida and Agra.

In light of the upcoming Noida International airport project, set to be operational by late 2024, the Uttar Pradesh government tasked Yeida with establishing multi-modal connectivity to Delhi-NCR and nearby towns.

CEO Singh said that connectivity projects are in place, including links to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and metro lines connecting Jewar to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A UPSRTC official, preferring anonymity, said, “Route expansion and increased bus frequency would correspond with rising passenger demand.”

