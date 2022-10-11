Home / Cities / Noida News / Yeida pays DMRC 1.87 crore for preparing a DPR of new Metro corridor

Yeida pays DMRC 1.87 crore for preparing a DPR of new Metro corridor

noida news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 05:49 PM IST

The Yeida has already got a feasibility report from the DMRC for the crucial link that aims to provide direct connectivity from Jewar airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The DMRC will prepare and submit the DPR to Yeida in the next six months, officials said

New Delhi: A metro train run on its tracks above a field flooded by the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The water level in Yamuna in Delhi has receded slightly but it is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres and the affected people will have to wait for a few more days before they can return to their houses in low-lying areas along the river(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI09_29_2022_000057A) (PTI)
New Delhi: A metro train run on its tracks above a field flooded by the Yamuna river, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The water level in Yamuna in Delhi has receded slightly but it is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres and the affected people will have to wait for a few more days before they can return to their houses in low-lying areas along the river(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI09_29_2022_000057A) (PTI)
ByVinod Rajput

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said that it has paid 1.87 crore to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to connect Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park II to New Delhi railway station.

The Yeida has already got a feasibility report from the DMRC for the crucial link that aims to provide direct connectivity from Jewar airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The DMRC will prepare and submit the DPR to Yeida in the next six months, officials said.

“The DMRC will start work on the DPR immediately because it has to complete the job in six months. We need to build a Metro corridor that will connect the upcoming Noida International Airport with the Indira Gandhi International Airport directly,” said Arun Vir Singh, Yeida chief executive officer (CEO).

“We have already approved the DPR of the 35.64-km Metro corridor between Jewar and Knowledge Park II and sent the same to the Uttar Pradesh government for a final approval in the month of August. Once the DPR of the 36.36-km Metro corridor between Knowledge Park II and New Delhi is complete, we will approve it and will send the same to the state government and Union government for their approvals. The 72-km Metro corridor from Jewar to New Delhi roughly requires 13,000 crore funding. The funding pattern will be finalised at a later stage,” said CEO Singh.

On September 3, 2021, Yeida had signed a memorandum of understanding with DMRC to prepare a feasibility report of a Metro corridor to provide direct connectivity between the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar and another Metro Corridor from Greater Noida to Jewar, officials said. As per the DPR, the Greater Noida to Jewar Metro corridor is scheduled to get the requisite approvals by the end of this year, paving the way for work on ground in 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out