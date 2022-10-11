Yeida pays DMRC 1.87 crore for preparing a DPR of new Metro corridor

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said that it has paid ₹1.87 crore to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to connect Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park II to New Delhi railway station.

The Yeida has already got a feasibility report from the DMRC for the crucial link that aims to provide direct connectivity from Jewar airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The DMRC will prepare and submit the DPR to Yeida in the next six months, officials said.

“The DMRC will start work on the DPR immediately because it has to complete the job in six months. We need to build a Metro corridor that will connect the upcoming Noida International Airport with the Indira Gandhi International Airport directly,” said Arun Vir Singh, Yeida chief executive officer (CEO).

“We have already approved the DPR of the 35.64-km Metro corridor between Jewar and Knowledge Park II and sent the same to the Uttar Pradesh government for a final approval in the month of August. Once the DPR of the 36.36-km Metro corridor between Knowledge Park II and New Delhi is complete, we will approve it and will send the same to the state government and Union government for their approvals. The 72-km Metro corridor from Jewar to New Delhi roughly requires ₹13,000 crore funding. The funding pattern will be finalised at a later stage,” said CEO Singh.

On September 3, 2021, Yeida had signed a memorandum of understanding with DMRC to prepare a feasibility report of a Metro corridor to provide direct connectivity between the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar and another Metro Corridor from Greater Noida to Jewar, officials said. As per the DPR, the Greater Noida to Jewar Metro corridor is scheduled to get the requisite approvals by the end of this year, paving the way for work on ground in 2023.

