Yeida to acquire 1,861 hectares in Tappal to avoid encroachment

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has decided to acquire 1,861 hectares of land in Tappal area, where illegal housing and commercial projects are rampant and disturbing planned development in the region notified for industrial development around Noida airport, officials said on Sunday. Yeida had already acquired 736 hectares in Tappal but the rest will have to be acquired to carry out the planned development, and also for protecting the notified area from the land mafias. (Sunil Ghosh/HT PHoto)

The authority will demolish illegal structures and protect the land by acquisition.

Yeida had already acquired 736 hectares in Tappal but the rest will have to be acquired to carry out the planned development, and also for protecting the notified area from the land mafias, said officials.

The authority has already conducted multiple demolition drives. To prevent future land issues, the authority’s board recently approved the proposal to acquire around 1,900 hectares, which has been submitted to the government. A notification for land acquisition is expected soon.

“We have realised that many illegal housing and commercial projects are being constructed In and around the Tappal area that is notified for the well-planned development around the airport project site,” said chief executive officer (Yeida) Arun Vir Singh.

“We will acquire the entire land of the township and include it in our master plan. No illegal construction will be allowed because it will spoil the planned development,” the CEO stated.

Due to its proximity to the airport, illegal colonies are rapidly developing in Tappal. Recently, the authority issued notices to over 300 colonisers in areas such as Tappal in Aligarh, Jewar and Jahangirpur in Gautam Budh Nagar, and Mathura among other areas.

Officials said Yeida has outlined plans for various projects, including the logistics park in Tappal. The authority will not face land shortages for any project.

To expedite these projects, Yeida plans to acquire over 2,600 hectares of notified land in Tappal.

The multimodal logistics park would be developed on 200 hectares out of a total of 950 hectares in the first phase, with the remaining area to be developed in the subsequent phases.

Of the 200 hectares, 10 hectares will be designated for commercial use, 12 hectares for institutional use, and 24 hectares for residential use. Additionally, the park will feature ancillary and support facilities, including a truck parking area, gate complex, platform, and siding area.

The authority will invest ₹990 crore in land acquisition and the development of basic facilities. The private concessionaire will develop and operate the park for 45 years. Although tenders were previously issued for this project under the Public Private Partnership model, no developer could be selected, officials informed.

In addition to the logistic park, several other projects would be planned for Tappal. The authority has stated that any illegal colonies found within the notified area will be demolished during the acquisition process.