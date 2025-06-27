Yeida to allot 100 acres land for electric vehicles

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has decided to allot a 100-acre land parcel to Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Welfare Trust (EVMWT) that will make EVs, officials said on Thursday. Yeida said that a start-up manufacturing EV batteries for two-wheelers, including Royal Enfield, will be allotted 10,000 sqm in the 206-acre Electronics Manufacturing Cluster-2 (EMC-2) in Sector 10. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority issued Letter of Intent (LOI) on Thursday after the agency (EVMWT) demanded it for the land, as they have got multiple manufacturers who want to develop an integrated project near Noida International airport. The authority assured them of providing land in Sector 8.

“The EVMWT will set up a dedicated cluster for EV autorickshaw and two-wheeler production, along with component manufacturing. The land acquisition work is currently in progress in Sector 8. The LoI issued for the 100-acre allotment is subject to approval of the Invest UP Empowered Committee, state policy guidelines, and other applicable regulatory norms,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh.

“The Trust has informed the authority that over 150 units associated with it intend to set up manufacturing facilities. This initiative is expected to provide a major boost to the region’s manufacturing sector,” the CEO added.

Havells has already been allotted 50 acres here as the anchor company, and three other major firms have also secured plots.

“Neenjas Electric has been issued a LOI for manufacturing electric vehicle chargers, LED lighting panels, and related solar-based technologies in Sector 10. Founded in 2021, the start-up is based in Noida and operates manufacturing units in Greater Noida,” said Singh.

Last week, Dixon Technologies secured 22.5 acres in EMC 2.0, becoming the third company to join the hub. Officials said Dixon has received the LOI to set up a manufacturing unit for mobile phones, consumer electronics, telecom equipment, lighting products, and white goods.

Approvals were also issued to two other companies—Ascent-K Circuit and Aurionpro Toshi Automatic Systems—for setting up units under the central government’s scheme. The 206-acre cluster has seen strong interest from top industrial players, officials added.

“The land acquisition process in Sector 10 is also ongoing. The EMC 2.0 project was formally approved by union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada on Wednesday. Earlier, it received in-principle approval from the MeitY (ministry of electronics and information technology) during the 7th project review committee meeting held in April,” the CEO added.