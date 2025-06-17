Yeida to allot plots for nursery schools, creches, hospitals near Noida Airport

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has planned to allot plots for nursery schools, creches, and hospitals near the upcoming Noida International Airport, officials said on Monday. The authority will start accepting applications from Wednesday. The three plots for schools will be located in sectors 17, 22D, and 18, measuring 1,000sqm (square metres), 1,400sqm, and 1,300sqm, respectively. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“We will allot land for three nursery schools, three creches, and four hospitals, along with a dedicated plot for a child welfare and maternity centre. The development of such facilities is vital in a newly planned city, especially in light of the Noida International Airport becoming operational soon. As the airport begins to attract professionals, workers, and families from across the region, it becomes essential to provide educational and healthcare services to support a growing residential population,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida, said. Last date to apply for a plot is July 17.

The three plots for schools will be located in sectors 17, 22D, and 18, measuring 1,000sqm (square metres), 1,400sqm, and 1,300sqm, respectively.

The allotment rate is set at ₹18,030 per sqm, with total premiums of ₹1.8 crore, ₹2.5 crore, and ₹2.3 crore. The three plots where creches will come up will measure 1,000sqm each in Sector 18 and priced at ₹1.8 crore each, said officials.

For hospitals, four plots have been earmarked — two in Sector 18 measuring 6,378sqm and 5,300sqm, one in Sector 20 with an area of 10,900sqm, and another 27,330sqm plot in Sector 22E. These hospital plots are being offered at a rate of ₹27,330 per sqm. The total premium of these four plots are ₹14 crore, ₹17 crore, ₹29 crore and ₹27 crore.

Additionally, a 5,000sqm plot in Sector 20 has been reserved for the development of a Child Welfare and Maternity Centre, with a reserve price of ₹13 crore. All allotments will be done through online bidding, and applicants shall submit 10% of the premium amount as earnest money along with their application, officials said.

“These plots are strategically located near major upcoming infrastructure projects including the Noida International Airport, Film City, MotoGP track, Medical Device Park, Electronics Manufacturing Centre, MSME Apparel & Handicraft Park, and Toy Park, making them attractive for long-term social and economic development,” Singh said.