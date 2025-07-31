YEIDA to buy leftover land parcels infra push

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched an initiative to purchase small, scattered land parcels in 18 sectors of Yeida areato fast-track infrastructure and urban development, said officials adding that these parcels, which remain unacquired, have long hindered the completion of essential projects such as roads, drainage, sewage treatment plants (STPs) and civic amenities. Officials aim to resolve these issues before flights begin at the Noida International Airport, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

Yeida officials said about 80% of the land in sectors 5, 5A, 8, 8D, 10, 13, 17, 17A, 18, 20, 21, 22A, 22D, 22E, 28, 29, 32 and 33 has already been acquired. However, the remaining 20% is stuck due to disputes or ownership issues. The authority will now purchase the land directly from farmers in 10 acre chunks to consolidate holdings and remove bottlenecks. A list of such farmers is being prepared sector-wise, and officials will hold direct talks with them to reach settlements.

“An action plan has been prepared to acquire 100% land in all sectors of the Yeida area. This will accelerate industrial activities along with settlement in the city, and this is our immediate focus,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The plan is crucial as development in several sectors have remained incomplete for over a decade. For instance, many allottees in residential sectors 18 and 20 have not received plots despite these sectors being developed in 2009. Similarly, about 115 allottees in industrial sectors 32 and 33 have been waiting since 2013. Once the leftover land is purchased, Yeida will be able to allot pending plots and push both settlement and industrialisation in the region, said officials familiar with the matter.

Land acquisition is also key to completingsewage treatment plants (STPs), which are necessary for upcoming industrial projects.

An STP planned for the medical device park in Sector-28 and another for the apparel park in Sector-29 are pending due to incomplete land acquisition. Sector 28 is also earmarked for a semiconductor unit. Officials aim to resolve these issues before flights begin at the Noida International Airport, said officials.