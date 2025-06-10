Yeida to develop ‘flatted factory’ in Noida’s Sector 28

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday issued a tender to appoint a contractor for developing a ₹125-crore flatted factory complex in Sector 28 near the upcoming Noida International Airport. The project is part of a state-driven initiative to promote the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the region, officials said. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months, followed by a three-year defect liability period. (HT Archive)

The complex will be built over 38,665sqm and will consist of a basement, ground floor, and three additional stories housing 252 industrial units. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months, followed by a three-year defect liability period.

“The flatted factory will offer fully equipped units with essential facilities, enabling seamless production and operations. It is expected to attract new investments, spur local economic development, and create employment, particularly for youth,” said Arun Vir Singh, Yeida chief executive officer.

According to officials, the ground floor will house a multi-purpose room, an exhibition centre, retail space, offices, and a meeting room. The upper floors will have units of three sizes: Unit A (120 square metres), Unit B (90 sqm) and Unit C (60 sqm). The basement will feature car and bike parking and an underground water tank.

“A flatted factory is like a residential complex for businesses, where small manufacturing units operate across multiple storeys, sharing resources such as goods lifts, water supply, and loading bays,” Singh added.

The building will feature elevators, HVAC systems, fire safety infrastructure, CCTV, and electronic access controls. It will adhere to green building standards and connect to 24- and 30-metre-wide roads leading to the Yamuna Expressway, officials said, adding that construction will comply with IS codes and engineering best practices.