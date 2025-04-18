The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said it has decided to expand the scope of its upcoming Medical Device Park by adding another 150 acres to the project. Currently, the park is planned over 350 acres, and the proposed addition will take the total area to 500 acres, aimed at attracting more investment and boosting the region’s position as a hub for medical manufacturing. Yeida to expand scope of Medical Device Park

Yeida said that 40 new companies have registered to invest in the park, which will manufacture equipment for the prevention and treatment of serious diseases.

“We initially planned the Medical Device Park on 350 acres, but due to increased interest from investors, it is now being expanded to 500 acres. So far, land parcels on 179 acres have already been allotted to 74 companies. Among them, 36 companies have executed lease deeds, one has completed construction, and 11 are currently under construction. We are preparing to expand the Medical Device Park to 500 acres, owing to strong investor interest,” said Arun Vir Singh, cheif executive officer, Yeida.

He said that 40 more Indian and international companies have shown interest in investing here. With flights from the upcoming Noida International Airport expected to begin post-May, industrial activity in the Yeida region is likely to rise significantly.

“The park is thus being positioned as a major investment destination. Under the FDI (foreign direct investment) policy, companies investing in the park will receive benefits including 75% land subsidy, ₹2 crore for research and development, five-year PF support, ₹100 crore capital subsidy, and more. The park will produce medical equipment for rare and critical diseases, including cancer. Devices for radiotherapy, photon therapy, angioplasty, stents, CT scans, MRIs, and others will also be manufactured. This is expected to bring in investments worth several thousand crores to Yamuna City while significantly reducing India’s dependence on imported medical devices,” said Singh.

The Medical Device Park will offer a range of advanced infrastructure, including a common tooling room, rapid prototyping and tooling unit, mechatronics zone, electronic assembly facility, administrative office block, export and promotion centre, incubation centre and centre of excellence, skill development zone, common office complex, showroom, central warehouse, electronic systems and design facilities, and sensor testing labs.

In June 2025, the India MedTech Expo will be organised at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, where over 200 medical device companies are expected to participate. The authority will showcase government schemes and local investment opportunities to attract more companies to start operations in the MDP.