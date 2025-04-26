Yeida to expedite work for 200 acres EMC after Centre’s nod

GREATER NOIDA: With the Centre giving its approval for the EMC mega project on Friday, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said it had decided to expedite the work on manufacturing cluster on 200 acres of land in Sector 10 along the Yamuna Expressway to boost growth and also create jobs in the state. Uttar Pradesh government, in June 2022, had appointed Yeida as the state implementing agency to participate under the Centre’s Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (2.0) scheme and set up an electronic manufacturing cluster after obtaining the requisite approvals. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

The Uttar Pradesh government, in June 2022, had appointed Yeida as the state implementing agency to participate under the Centre’s Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (2.0) scheme and set up an electronic manufacturing cluster after obtaining the requisite approvals.

Yeida has received an approval letter from the Union ministry of electronics and Information technology (MeitY), giving its go ahead for the EMC project after completion of all formalities necessary for the approvals.

Yeida’s EMC project fulfilled all parametres related to the scheme such as regarding connectivity with Expressway, airport, railway network, and Metro among others. And this region, due to the Noida International airport project set to become operational in 2025, has all these connectivities to transport goods, said officials.

“As we have got the approvals in place and fulfil all required measures to develop this project, we will expedite the work to take this to the next stage. This project holds immense potential to give a boost to the state’s economy and also create huge jobs. With the success of this project Uttar Pradesh will become one of the key states to develop it by inviting key players to invest, buy land and set their units,” said Yeida chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh.

According to the rules, Yeida will engage at least five major companies that form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to participate in this project, and make this a reality, said officials.

As Yeida is likely to issue an allotment letter to the Havells, which will form a special purpose vehicle with 5 other companies, to take this project to the next stage.

“After Centre’s approvals, we are likely to release the allotment letter to Havells India for 50 acres of land in Sector 10 to set up an electronic goods manufacturing unit under this project as it will be the anchor of this project as a leader. Havells has submitted its letter of intent with us and the remaining 5 companies are also ready to participate as soon as they complete paper formalities,” Yeida CEO added.

“Havells will be anchor, the main manufacturing unit, and it will have a task to form a special purpose vehicle with at least another five companies to whom the remaining 150 acres of land will be allocated. As per Havells plan, which the company had submitted to the authority (Yeida), its first phase will be ready by 2026 with an initial investment of ₹800 crore, generating over 1,000 jobs,” said Singh.

In later phases, the investment and employment figures will go up as the development will pick up at the site, said officials.

Havells will focus on manufacturing consumer goods, the other focused segments will be automotive electronics, industrial electronics, medical electronics, computer hardware, telecom networking and communication products among others.

“Under the 2.0 scheme of the government of India, Yeida will get a financial assistance of ₹140 crore to set up a Common Facility Centre that includes labs for research and testing. The 2.0 scheme was notified by the Centre in April 2020 to provide support for creation of world class infrastructure along with common facilities and amenities including plug and play facilities for attracting major global electronics manufacturers along with their supply chain to set up units in the country,” said Singh.

Yeida officials said this scheme will be the second such central government scheme to be implemented here after the medical device park. Under the Promotion of Medical Devices Parks” (MDPs) scheme of the department of pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the central government had provided a grant of ₹100 crore to MDP for setting up CFCs in Sector 28.