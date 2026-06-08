GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Sunday said it will recruit 35 retired government officers and serving employees across various departments, including planning, projects, general administration and computer sections, as it is anticipating a surge in workload with the start of commercial flights from Noida International Airport. Yeida to hire more staff to boost workforce as commercial flights from Jewar to start from June 15

Officials said the appointments are aimed to strengthen the Authority’s workforce ahead of the commencement of commercial flight operations from June 15.

With industrial, residential and commercial development accelerating around the upcoming airport, the workload related to project execution, land management, approvals, planning, and public services is set to increase significantly, they added.

“The Yeida region is expected to witness an increase in administrative, planning and infrastructure-related activities once the airport becomes operational. The Authority is already overseeing a number of industrial plots, ongoing construction projects and new investments in the airport area,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida told media on Sunday.

The recruitment drive is aimed at ensuring adequate manpower to manage the expanding responsibilities and support the region’s rapid growth, said officials.

The vacancies comprise seven posts of assistant manager (civil), two assistant managers (electrical & mechanical), one general manager (planning), one deputy general manager (planning), two senior draftsmen, two draftsmen, one deputy general manager (administration), two programmers, two data entry operators, five assistants, and 10 junior assistants, said officials.

Aspiring retired personnel should be aged less than 64 years. In the case of deputation, the applicant should have at least five years of service remaining. The applicant must have an excellent service record and be physically fit. At the time of selection, the applicant will be required to submit a medical fitness certificate duly verified by the chief medical officer, said officials.

Currently, Yamuna authority has 10 senior officials including CEO, three additional CEOs, one officer on special duty, one general manager, on deputy general manager and a finance officer, said officials.

So far, Yamuna authority has allotted 3113 industrial plots out of which 2,363 lease deeds have been conducted and 1,787 allottees have taken possession of their plots, said officials.

The Authority has approved 716 maps and 314 buildings are under construction, said officials. Besides, 60 industrial units are completed while 33 units are functional and registered with factories Act, said officials.