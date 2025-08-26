Yeida upbeat over investors’ response to industrial plot scheme

GREATER NOIDA: An industrial plot scheme offering industrial 42 plots, including five as big as 8,000 square metres (sqms), has left Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) officials upbeat with expected interest for the plots after seeing at least 14 investors applying for each plot on an average so far. According to the authority, a total of 528 applications have been received for 37 plots smaller than 8,000 sqms, while there have been 75 applications for five larger plots. This means that there are 14 to 15 applicants vying for each plot. (HT Archives)

The authority will allot these plots through e-bidding with the highest bidder getting the plot.

Yeida launched the scheme for 5 industrial plots larger than 8,000 square metres (sqms) and 37 plots smaller than 8,000 sqms in June 2025. The plots will be allotted in areas including sectors 29, 32, and 33. Additionally, a plan for 19 plots for mixed land use in Sector 24A was also introduced. The application process under the scheme has been completed, said officials.

“To accelerate industrial activities in the city, continuous communication is being made with entrepreneurs. Efforts are being made to open doors of employment in the city within 18 months, and a work plan is being developed for this purpose. We are happy that our scheme of industrial plots has received a good response. Once these plots are allotted the business opportunities and jobs will be created,” said Yeida chief executive officer RK Singh.

Moreover, 30 applications have also been received for 19 plots designated for mixed land use. It has been stated that allocation for the plots smaller than 8,000 sqm will be done through e-auction, while the larger plots will be allocated through interview, said officials.

Apart from this, Yeida is also asking the units operational in its area to get themselves registered under the factory act.

The Yamuna Development Authority (YEDA) is emphasising the registration of industrial units under the Factory Act so that they can get the exact details about their nature of business and revenue that they generate.

In the past month, about eight firms have registered under this Act, said officials.

Yeida said that very few firms earlier were registered under the Factory Act in this area.

“This affects not only the state’s GDP (gross domestic product) but also the safety, health, and welfare of workers. In Yeida region, sectors 24, 24A, 29, 30, 32, and 33 have been developed as industrial sectors. So far, 3,041 plots have been allocated in the sector for industrial use. Of these, 2,297 have been issued a checklist, while 1,836 have completed lease deeds. Despite this, only 990 have passed their plans while only 15 companies are operational. By July 16, of the 15 companies operating in the region, only three had registered under the Factory Act. Therefore, we want each unit to get registration done,” said a Yeida official aware of the development.