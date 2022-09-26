Yeida website develops glitch, plot buyers in Greater Noida file complaint

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) portal developed technical glitches disabling plot buyers from registering and applying for the authority’s latest residential plot scheme. Yeida launched the scheme on September 7 and the lucky draw for allotment is scheduled for November 18. Following the glitch, prospective buyers demanded that the last date to apply for the scheme be extended by a few days. The last date to apply for the scheme is October 7 and the portal has not been working for the last two days.

“We tried to apply but were unable to log in despite repeated attempts on Saturday and Sunday. We also tried calling the contact number given on the portal but it was unreachable. We request the authority to extend the last date as many applicants failed to apply due to the technical glitch,” Om Raizada, a prospective buyer, said.

“The portal should run smoothly as promised by the authority. If it fails to function for two days, people who want to apply over the weekend are inconvenienced,” Akash Pandey, another applicant, said.

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida said, “The portal was not working for a few minutes on Sunday morning as the website was in backup mode. The website is working smoothly and anyone can apply with ease.” Applicants have shown interest in this scheme because property buyers are upbeat about the Jewar airport. A total of 26698 applicants have registered themselves for this scheme till now and 13579 have paid fees to buy forms, of which 10223 applicants have submitted applications successfully, Yeida officials informed.

There are 326 residential plots available in Sectors 16 and 151, along with others in Sectors 17, 18, 20 and 22D. The plots in Sector 16 range in size from 120 sq.m, 162 sq.m, and 200 sq.m. The plot sizes in Sectors 17, 18, 20 and 22D are 60 sq.m, 90 sq.m, 120 sq.m, 162 sq.m, 200 sq.m, 300 sq.m, 500 sq.m, 1000 sq.m, and 2000 sq.m.

