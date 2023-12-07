Yogi in Noida today, will review progress of projects in Gautam Budh Nagar

The Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway authorities will table a progress report of all ongoing infrastructure projects and investment proposals in their respective areas in a review meeting to be chaired by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (December 8), during his visit to the city. Police conduct a checking drive at the Sector 52 metro station on Thursday ahead of the anticipated visit of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to Greater Noida on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The chief minister will first attend an event at a private university in Greater Noida before reaching Gautam Budha University for the review meeting, which will be attended by all top officials of the three industrial bodies. Sources said the key focus of the meeting is likely to be the investment targets that were given to the industrial bodies with an aim to boost growth and create jobs in the region.

After they were given were given their respective targets by the government in October 2022, the Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) organised road shows and events to attract both domestic and international businesspersons and investors. As a result, all agencies of Gautam Budh Nagar district together managed to sign a memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹5,87,000 crore this ongoing financial year with different investors who expressed their interest to set up units in the district, provided they are given the required land and other facilities, said officials.

Noida authority has a target to secure ₹90,000 crore worth of investments and Greater Noida authority a target of ₹90,000 crore to meet in the ongoing fiscal of 2023-24, as these two entities have only limited industrial land to be allotted to new businesses. Only Yeida currently has ample land with it for allotment to industrial units and hence it has been given a target of securing investments to the tune of ₹1.2 lakh crore this fiscal, said sources.

The state government repeatedly asked three authorities to secure as many MOUs as they can for the ”ground breaking ceremony” to be organised next year. The state government carries out a monthly review of targets so that after the groundbreaking event, work on units could begin and investments start flowing in.

“Against our target of ₹60,000 crore, we have so far secured investments worth ₹36,000 crore. About ₹36,000 crore worth of investment projects have also been allotted land and are set to start work on the ground. We have to achieve the remaining target in the next two months, before the ground breaking event for which date is to be finalised by the government,” said Ravikumar NG, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The Greater Noida authority has also prepared a list of major infrastructure projects, including Ganga water delivery, sewage treatment plant, underpass at Gaur City and new office buildings for the authority, for the CM to review, said officials.

The Noida authority has achieved 70% of investment proposals against its target of ₹90,000 crore fixed by the state government.

“We will achieve the remaining 30% investment target before the ground breaking event. We will offer industrial land along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and that will help us in achieving our target,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The Noida authority’s key infrastructure projects that will be reviewed are the two elevated roads, the authority’s Sector 96 office building, Shashi Chowk beautification, Ganga water project and 35km elevated road above the Yamuna embankment road, among others.

The Yeida, which is developing infrastructure projects around Noida airport in Jewar, has mega projects for Adityanath to review as it has got adequate land to be allotted to investors.

“We have achieved 70% of our ₹1.2 lakh crore target and the remaining 30% will be realised very soon as major projects are planned along the Yamuna Expressway area,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

Aditynath will review the airport project, besides the projects of film city, medical device park, MRO hub, logistics park, Japanese city, apparel park, handicrafts park, pod taxi project, rapid rail corridor, and rail link.