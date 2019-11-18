North body receives urban mobility award for Karol Bagh pedestrian drive

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:17 IST

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation was felicitated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, for ‘Reclaiming Space For Pedestrians and Decongesting Karol Bagh,’ at a conference in Lucknow on Friday.

The civic body, headed by commissioner, Varsha Joshi, was bestowed the Urban Mobility India (UMI) award under the ‘Best Non-Motorised Transport Project’ category. The award was received by the corporation’s chief engineer, Pradeep Bansal.

The project -- which removed encroachments from the popular west Delhi market and barred vehicular movement on Ajmal Khan Road -- was initiated in April this year. The beautification drive that ensued and the traffic congestion and air pollution it reduced, has been well-commended by experts and the public.