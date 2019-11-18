Now, female students outnumber male counterparts at LU

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:58 IST

Lucknow During Lucknow University’s convocation in 1946, chief guest Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, designated minister for public health, had to face the ire of students for overlooking merit in the selection of candidate for gold medal in political science.

At that time, the medal was conferred on the then vice-chancellor’s son, instead of a deserving female student. The incident reflected the kind of support for women in the university as majority of the protestors were male students.

The university, established in 1920, provided an equal platform for women – both as students and as teachers. Four female students of IT College were the first students to be enrolled in the university who were made a part of the first convocation ceremony in 1922 by their teacher Miss Nicholas, as per LU’s records.

Over the years, the university saw a steady increase in the number of girl students and teachers. By 1947, an estimated 400 female students were enrolled in the varsity while the number of female staff was eight.

A group of girl students also took out a protest march against the British rule as the struggle for Independence intensified. This happened despite staunch opposition by a group of administrative staff that was favour of the British rule.

Post Independence, more girls, even from nearby districts, enrolled in the university and stayed in the hostel.

In the late fifties, the number of girl students in a few courses like philosophy was almost equal to male students.

Currently, more than half of the student population at LU comprises female students, as per LU’s records.

Roop Rekha Verma (former V-C of LU), who was one of the students in the philosophy department in late fifties, recalled the environment of the university as ‘fairly open and liberating.’ Female students, like their male counterparts, participated in various events of the university, she said.

However, the facilities at the university were not sufficient for female students. There was only one hostel for girls, a single common room and no separate toilets for them. But female students found solace in the good academic environment. The library remained open till 8 in the night and girl students were allowed to use the reading room till the time it closed. A watchman was deputed to escort the girls from the hostel to the library and back, said varsity authorities.

During the period of Emergency (between 1975 and 1977), women students and academicians, like their male counterparts, attended classes and held meetings on issues related to the working of the university.

Career counsellor Amrita Dass, who completed MA from LU in 1978, said: “Our classrooms were well furnished. Our batch of 50 students spent most of the time between classes in the Tagore Library and in the canteen. I fondly remember walking to the university from my home every day.”

The liberty of women in the university remained unaffected by the Emergency, but the emergence of student politics in the 1990s had an impact on it. Rowdy protests became a ‘norm’, student leaders staged protests outside departments, engaged in brick-batting and ransacked buildings at night. There was physical violence that even escalated to use of firearms, said authorities.

As a result, parents avoided sending their daughters to the LU campus and instead enrolled them in affiliated colleges.

While the number of female students dwindled, the campus environment for women teachers was also not conducive. “One of the student leaders threw a crude bomb at me outside my department during that time,” recalls Nishi Pandey, professor of department of English and Modern European languages.

This turbulent time restricted the movement of female students on university campus. Women, who have been students at the university, said they faced “molestation and lewd comments” on the campus but there was no dedicated place to lodge complaints about such issues at that time.

An incident in the late nineties shook the entire university. A female student, while on her way to the new campus, was allegedly molested by her male counterparts. The incident was reported widely, forcing the then administration to take measures for the safety of female students.

Some teachers advocated self defence classes for girl students, especially those living in hostels. Teachers formed committees that heard the complaints of girl students. These measures paid off and the number of female students eventually started growing post 2000.

Currently, there are more female students in the university than boys.

“Over the last decade, we have been able to make the university a safe space for girl students. These efforts, I am sure will allow them to excel in future,” said Nishi Pandey.