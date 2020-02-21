Now, get daily pass for ₹20 to park vehicles in Panchkula

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 00:55 IST

Coming to the rescue of residents forced to pay repeatedly for parking in Sectors 8, 9 and 10, the district administration has introduced a daily pass at ₹20.

Using the pass, visitors can park their vehicles at the same parking lot innumerable times in a single day between 7am and 11pm.

The administration had introduced paid parking in these three sectors on February 11, inviting opposition from various resident welfare associations and trader bodies, who complained that visitors were forced to shell out money repeatedly if they left the parking lot and returned.

The fee per entry is ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹10 for four-wheelers. A monthly pass can also be obtained at ₹100 for scooter and ₹200 for car. Revenue collected will go towards helping the Panchkula Red Cross Society and the District Council for Child Welfare, that are managing these parking lots.

The decision to introduce the daily pass came after Haryana Assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta visited the parking lot in Sector 9 on Thursday.

Accompanied by MC commissioner Sumedha Kataria, and officials of the Red Cross Society and District Child Welfare Council, Gupta reviewed the new system. After interacting with traders, Gupta directed the officials concerned to offer a daily pass for parking.

Besides, the administration will soon install 16 CCTV cameras at these parking lots, and also offer e-ticketing facility that will provide tickets with time stamp and vehicle number and help maintain a record of tickets issued.