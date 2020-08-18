e-paper
Home / Cities / Now, Ludhiana residents can apply for home isolation on mobile app

Now, Ludhiana residents can apply for home isolation on mobile app

The move comes in the wake of complaints from patients and their caretakers who were being made to stand in a queue outside the Covid Care Centre to apply for home isolation.

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The district administration has developed a mobile application through which Covid positive patients can apply for home isolation while sitting at their homes.

The move comes in the wake of complaints from patients and their caretakers who were being made to stand in a queue outside the Covid Care Centre to apply for home isolation.

The mobile app ‘Home Isolation Ludhiana’ was launched by Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh through video conferencing. He was also accompanied by deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Mr Sandeep Kumar, ADC (Jagraon) Neeru Katyal Gupta, sub-divisional magistrate Raikot Dr Himanshu Gupta, senior Youth Congress leader Kamil Boparai among others.

The app is presently available on Google Play and will be launched for iOS devices in the next few days. This app can also be downloaded from the link: https://homeisolationpunjab.in.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amar Singh said the mobile app “will prove beneficial for residents”. He said that earlier, residents who tested positive will simply have to make a video of themselves showing a separate room, attached bathroom and a caretaker. Once this video is submitted, the patient will get confirmation.

After the application is submitted, the patient will be able to select a time slot on which he/she wants to visit the Covid Care Centre set up at Meritorious School, Ludhiana, for checkup, before the application for home isolation is approved. If the patient is not feeling well, their caretaker can also visit the Centre for final approval.

DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said that only asymptomatic/patients with mild symptoms below 60 years of age will be eligible to apply for home isolation. He urged the residents to submit only correct information at the time of applying. “This is the second mobile app being launched by the district administration in the last few days. On August 9, a mobile app ‘HBMS Punjab’ was launched where residents can check real-time status of vacant beds in both private and government hospitals.”

The status of vacant beds can also be checked on the official site: www.hbmspunjab.in or https://ludhiana.nic.in/notice/covid-19-bed-status-in-ludhiana-district, DC Sharma said, adding that the list of all private hospitals offering Covid treatment had been uploaded on the app as well as the web link.

