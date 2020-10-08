e-paper
Now, orchardists in HP to get subsidy on purchase of insecticides, pesticides

The horticulture department will deposit a maximum subsidy of Rs 4,000 directly in the bank account of orchardists.

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The state government has decided not to provide subsidised pesticides and insecticides to state’s orchardists from the next financial year 2021-22 and will be directly depositing the subsidy amount in their bank accounts so that they can purchase insecticides and pesticides of their choices from the open market.

An official of the state’s horticulture department said that the decision has been taken to prevent problems in drug procurement and benefit small and medium orchardists of the state.

He said that the state government has been purchasing pesticides and insecticides worth crores during every season, however, orchardists have been raising questions about its quality and often complained about not getting it. Due to this, the government had to keep stock of pesticides fungicides, and insecticides. Apart from this, the department had to open distribution centres and deploy employees there.

According to this new system, the department will not have to keep the stock nor it will have to set up distribution centres.

The orchardists will be able to purchase required material from the market on their own and the subsidised amount will be provided to them after they will submit the bills with the horticulture department.

The department will deposit a maximum subsidy of Rs 4,000 directly in the account of the orchardists.

