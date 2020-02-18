Now, Panchkula chartered accountant loses ₹95K to online fraud

cities

A 40-year-old woman chartered accountant was duped of Rs 95,000 by fraudsters when she was updating her know your customer (KYC) details on an e-commerce payment system.

Complainant Bindu Bhardwaj of Sector 24, Panchkula, told police that on February 11, she was updating her KYC details on Paytm to get a FASTag for her car when she received a link on her mobile number.

Police said that as per the complainant, she found a phone number from Google for assistance and made a call on it for the purpose. Bhardwaj said the person on other side of the phone asked about her mobile number linked with the bank account. “As I shared my mobile number, the person sent me a link and asked to click it. He also asked me to forward the link on another number given by him after clicking it,” she told the police.

Investigating official in the case, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narender Kumar, said that after the woman forwarded the link on the mobile number given by the accused, he asked her if she had Google Pay installed in her mobile. When the woman told him that she had Google Pay, she suddenly started receiving messages of different transactions from her bank account. “The woman has submitted that she received messages on her number about six withdrawals of different amounts, totalling to Rs 95,000. She then approached a branch of the bank concerned and got her account blocked,” the ASI said.

CASE REGISTERED

Police said they have initiated an investigation in the matter and a cyber cell team is reviewing the fraudulent transactions and the mobile numbers used by the tricksters. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 5 police station.

In a similar incident on February 5, a 65-year-old man of Sector 20, Panchkula, was duped of Rs 25,000 after a fraudster contacted him to update his Paytm account’s KYC details. In another incident on January 24, an accounts officer of Haryana education department was duped of Rs 1.15 lakh after tricksters contacted him to update his Paytm KYC details.