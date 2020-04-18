e-paper
NRIs board special buses to Delhi airport from Ludhiana

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
NRIs boarding the bus for Delhi airport on Saturday in Ludhiana.
NRIs boarding the bus for Delhi airport on Saturday in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Stuck in different districts of Punjab due to the lockdown, around 300 Australia and US-based NRIs took special buses from Ludhiana to Delhi airport on Saturday. In total, nine buses at Feroze Gandhi market were boarded by the NRIs, with most of them throwing social distancing norms to the wind. As per information, the NRIs were stuck in different districts including Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Bathinda, etc. They had submitted applications with the US embassy and Australian High Commission to return to their respective country, on basis of which special flights were arranged for the NRIs from Delhi.

