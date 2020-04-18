NRIs board special buses to Delhi airport from Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:04 IST

Stuck in different districts of Punjab due to the lockdown, around 300 Australia and US-based NRIs took special buses from Ludhiana to Delhi airport on Saturday. In total, nine buses at Feroze Gandhi market were boarded by the NRIs, with most of them throwing social distancing norms to the wind. As per information, the NRIs were stuck in different districts including Ludhiana, Moga, Mohali, Bathinda, etc. They had submitted applications with the US embassy and Australian High Commission to return to their respective country, on basis of which special flights were arranged for the NRIs from Delhi.