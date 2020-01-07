NSG commando dies after 20-foot fall during training

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:44 IST

Gurugram: A 28-year-old National Security Guard (NSG) commando succumbed to injuries after he fell from a height of around 20 feet during a training exercise at NSG campus in Manesar on Monday. The police said that the commando sustained severe injuries to his head and was taken to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Rupesh Kumar, was a native of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He got posted in Manesar in 2016. The incident took place around 12pm when Kumar and other commandos were going through training exercise.

In a statement, the deceased’s fellow commando, Anil Kumar Tomar, said, “Around 8.30am on Monday, we were standing together for a training exercise. Around 12pm, during the third stage of the exercise, Rupesh was doing parkour, and going upwards with help of windows and rain pipes in order to tie a rope. He then jumped from the first floor to reach second floor and tried to catch hold a window for support. However, he lost his grip and fell down.”

Tomar said that Kumar did not fall on the ‘safe fall zone’, which was placed under the walls where he was practising.

The police said that Kumar was taken to Madeor Hospital in Manesar.

Naresh Kumar, group commander, NSG, said, “Kumar succumbed to his injuries while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident happened while he was training. He fell from a height of around 20 feet and sustained fatal injuries to his head.”

The police said that his body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday. Somparkesh, assistant sub-inspector, Manesar police station, said, “Kumar died due to the head injury. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC).”