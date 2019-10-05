Number of women in fray goes down

cities

The frontline political parties have fielded as many as 60 women candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections even as in 2014 assembly polls, 116 women candidates, including the independents, were in the fray.

Of the 116 women candidates who fought the electoral battle in 2014, 13 had won, the highest since Haryana, known for its skewed sex ratio, was carved out of Punjab in 1966.

In 2005, at least 11 women MLAs had entered the Vidhan Sabha, while the lowest number of women legislators — four each — was in 1967, 1972, 1977, 1996 and 2000.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the less number of women entering the poll arena is contrary to the tall claims of all the political parties about giving higher representation to women in Haryana assembly polls.

The ruling BJP has brought down women representation from 15 to 12 seats. Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja had promised adequate female representation in ticket allotment, but her party has pitted only 9 this time against 10 in last assembly polls.

Similarly, INLD chief OP Chautala had assured of giving 33% seats to women this time, but his party has given tickets to 15 women against 16 the party had fielded in 2014.

Jannayak Janta party, an offshoot of the INLD, has given tickets to seven women against its promise of 27. And the Aam Aadmi Party has given tickets to eight women out of 48 candidates and the BSP has fielded six women out of 90. The Loktantra Suraksha Party has fielded three women out of 47 candidates.

According to Mirza Ahlawat, assistant professor and director, women’s studies and research centre, Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, when women don’t get political representation, their issues are never taken up. “Our society is responsible for the women lagging behind not just politically but educationally and socially also. Women are performing well in sports and education but they need to come out from their homes,” Ahlawat says.

As many as 658 legislators reached the state assembly since 1966 of which only 48 were women, which makes women representation at just 7%.

Alka Arya, nominee of Jannayak Janta party from Loharu said:” Four years ago, I came out of my house and contested Zila Parishad election and won in a tight contest. Now, I am fighting my first assembly election.”

