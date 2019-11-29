Nurse fired, arrested for molesting 40-year-old patient

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:37 IST

Gurugram A man who worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Sushant Lok-1 was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 40-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital for surgery. Police said that the woman was sedated at the time of the incident.

The man had been working as a nurse in the private hospital for the past one year. The management of the hospital said that they handed him over to the police on Thursday after terminating his services. The police said that the arrested man was produced before a court on Friday and granted bail.

According to the police, the woman was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for surgery. The incident took place around 1am on Wednesday at the hospital room after the medical procedure.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sushant Lok 1 police station, said that the victim had informed her husband about the incident on Wednesday. “The incident took place when she had come out of the surgery and was in her room. In the police complaint, she alleged that the nurse molested her while she was in a sedated state. We have arrested him and are investigating the case,” he said.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, the woman’s husband approached them on Wednesday around 6pm regarding the incident. “He told us that the nurse had misbehaved with his wife. We immediately took cognisance of the incident and formed a committee to investigate it. The service of the nurse was terminated on Thursday around 8am and handed over to the police officials. The patient is still being treated at the hospital,” the spokesperson said.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 354A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station on Thursday.

On Sunday, a 30-year-old woman had alleged that she was molested by a technician of a private hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 56 on Sunday. The police had registered a case against the technician based on the woman’s statement. A cross-FIR was registered after the director of the hospital had alleged that she was assaulted and molested by several men who had accompanied the 30-year-old woman.