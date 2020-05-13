e-paper
Home / Cities / Nurses are pillars of health infra: Punjab minister

Nurses are pillars of health infra: Punjab minister

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu mentioned a recent video tweeted by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh wherein nurses made their best efforts to boost the morale of the Covid-19 patients

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Lauding the efforts of the nursing staff in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday said nurses are the pillars of health infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion of International Nurses Day, Sidhu mentioned a recent video tweeted by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh wherein nurses made their best efforts to boost the morale of the Covid-19 patients and were seen performing giddha in the isolation ward of a government hospital.

He said nurses have to stay away from their families while performing their duties in this critical time and they were the real warriors.

He said this year’s theme for the day, ‘Nursing the world to health’ is very relevant in these times.

International Nurses Day was celebrated at Mohali district hospital wherein director of family welfare, Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal, felicitated the nursing staff by with flowers.

All safe delivery champions of the labour room and SNCU were also presented ‘safe delivery champions’ badges and roses.

