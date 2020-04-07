e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Obeying govt curbs social, religious responsibility: Ahmadiyyas

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:42 IST
Hindustantimes
         

Expressing concern over the spread of coronavirus Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat on Tuesday said obeying government restrictions is not only the social responsibility for Muslims, but also a religious binding.

In a release issued from its office at Qadian town in Gurdaspur district, Tariq Ahmad K, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat’s spokesperson in India, said: “Governments and private institutions are devising new schemes and adopting precautionary measures to check the spread of the deadly virus. But, at the same time, some recent incidents in the country have resulted in blaming Islam for the spread of the virus.”

“The community expresses its gratitude towards the central and state governments that they adopted precautionary measures to control the spread of the disease and provided various guidelines to people on how to deal with the situation. Being Muslims, it is our religious obligation to obey government instructions as guided by Islamic teachings,” he said.

By obeying the government instructions, a Muslim is not only saving himself from the disease, but he is fulfilling his social responsibility and expressing his affection towards mankind, which is the core of Islamic teachings, he added.

